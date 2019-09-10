A Celebration of his life service for JAMES ELLSWORTH "AL" TROTT was held at Roy L. Gilmore's Funeral Home, 191-02 Linden Blvd, St Albans, NY, son of the late Gilbert Ernest and Cora Eileen E. Trott, father to Larry Trott (Butch) and Lynette Pitt Masters (Chick), brother to Rudolph (Rudy) and Leo Trott, Eloise Dzofonoo, Virginia Wilson and Marlene Johnson, beloved companion of 40 years Quindella B. Jordan "Quie" in his 92nd year.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Laurie Spivey, Shanice Owens, Dereck and Dwayne Masters; great-grandchildren: Dereck, Shannon, Jr, E'Zariyah, Meldrick, Jerrimah, Zy'Cean, Leasia, Reolsha, Rhameiz and Raizhaun; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that loved him dearly in Bermuda and in the USA.AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of James Ellsworth "AL" Trott.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019