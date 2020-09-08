We regret to announce the death of Mr James Pacheco DeSilva, beloved husband of Maria, of Paget Parish, in his 94th year.A family graveside service and interment was held at St. Paul's Church Cemetery, Middle Road, Paget on Thursday September 3, 2020 at 11am.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Sarah & Robersy Lara, c/o Paget Gospel Chapel Missionary Fund, 44 Middle Road, Paget PG 04; or by Direct deposit BNTB Account #20006060639365230 Reference: In Memory J DeSilva.He is also survived by his children James R. (Cathy) (USA) and Daniel (Deanne); grandchildren: CaLynn (Elliott) Simpson, Crista (Jacob), Renkas and Cami DeSilva; great grandchild Sophie Simpson; sister Mary (David) Mota (Canada). He was predeceased by his brother Leonard DeSilva.The family would like to thank all of the dedicated staff of Matilda Smith Williams Rest Home and KEMH for their loving attention and care of our husband, father and grandfather.Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 8, 2020