We regret to announce the passing of James Paynter, son of the late Solomon and Lydia Paynter, beloved husband of Gladys Marie Paynter, loving father to Stephen Paynter (Cheryl), Maxwell Paynter (Clara) and Patrice Lynch (Anton); brother to Marie Weller; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grands and numerous friends, in his 92nd year of 7 Fort Lane St.George's.James was pre-deceased by siblings: Emily Paynter, Leila Paynter, Lucille Burchall, Dorothy Desilva, Patsy Paynter, Margaret Burrows and Percy Paynter.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020