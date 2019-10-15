Sir James Rufus Astwood, KBE, Kt4 October 1923 â€" 27 September 2019A private graveside service was held for Sir James Astwood on Saturday, 12 October 2019. Sir James was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Gloria, Lady Astwood, and he is survived by his children: Karen (Michael Muschett), David, and Melanie (Richard Calderon); his grandchildren: Kelly Muschett (Jeff Merk), Jacqueline Muschett (Jeff Bunge) and Natalie Calderon; his great-grandchildren: Kyle Merk, Alexander Merk, Ava Bunge and Benjamin Bunge. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Lessil Susvilla, Karla Macaisa, Dr. Roger Wong and Dr. Heather Kettenis for the excellent care provided to Sir James. Donations in memory of Sir James may be made to The Salvation Army of Bermuda (https://salvationarmy.ca/bermuda/home/donations/).AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019