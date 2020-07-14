We regret to announce the passing of JANE ELIZABETH 'SARAH' SIMMONS, beloved mother to James Arthur Simmons, in her 85th year, of The Lefroy House, Sandy's formerly of #7 Heydon Road, Sandy's and daughter of the late William James Simmons and the late Frances Jane Simmons.She leaves to cherish her memory grandson Jamie Brangman, nieces Jennifer and Dollene Simmons, nephews Osdel and Dennis Simmons, The Lefroy House Family, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 14, 2020