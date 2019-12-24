We regret to announce the death of MRS JANE MARIE MONIZ, beloved wife of Tyler, of Smith's Parish, in her 66th year. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to PALS at P O Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bm; or to the Wesley Methodist Church at P O Box HM 346, Hamilton HM BX.She will also be lovingly remembered by her sisters: Barbara (Narvel), Carol (Douglas); brothers-in-law: Terrence (Judy), Trevor, Tracey; nieces: Jessie (Stephen), Jodie, Gabrielle, Alice, Sophie, Erica; nephews: Thomas, Oscar (Lauren); numerous other family and friends.Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date following cremation.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019