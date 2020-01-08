A service celebrating the life of Jane Marie "Jasen" Moniz, beloved wife of Tyler, of Smith's Parish, will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, Church Street, Hamilton on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11am.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to PALS at PO Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bm, or to the Wesley Methodist Church at PO Box HM 346, Hamilton HM BX.She will also be lovingly remembered by her sisters Barbara (Narvel), Carol (Douglas); brothers-in-law Terrence (Judy), Trevor, Tracy; nieces: Jessie (Stephen), Jodie, Gabrielle, Alice, Sophie, Erica; nephews: Thomas, Oscar (Lauren); numerous other family and friends.Colours may be worn.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020