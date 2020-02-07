AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of JANET BARBARA LAVERN FRANCIS (NEE TROTT), daughter of the late Amy Trott and Dewilton Ming, loving mother to Lolitta and Theresa Trott and Kieron Francis, sister to Ann Davis Dill nee Trott, Phyllis and Donna Trott, the late Gaynell Nisbett (nee Trott), in her 71st year, of 9 Crane Lane, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements have been made for Sunday, February 16, 2020 at The Seventh-day Adventist Church, Glebe Road, Pembroke at 1pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020