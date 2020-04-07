A private graveside service will be held for Janice Hazel Dill (nee Lightbourn), daughter of the late Herman James Lightbourn and the late Sarah Lightbourn (nee Robinson), loving mother of Clarence Dill (Coraleta), brother Jimmy Lightbourn (USA), sister Marion Lister (Eugene, deceased) and the late Rosalie Binns (Erskine). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Renee Dill and Nathan Dill; beloved foster daughter Rebecca Tucker; special cousins Lillian Hall, Marlene Swan, Gladys Dillas, Hilton Wingood, Samuel Lightbourn (USA), Loretta Bascome and Judy Smith Lee. Also remembered by nephews, Terry Lister, The Honourable Dennis Lister, Johnny Binns, Dean Lightbourn and Dale Butler, nieces Joy Binns, Desiree Woods, Janice Binns, and Gina Lister, special friends Leroy and Beryl Whitter, June Simons, Eric and Cathy Bassett, the Salvation Army Cedar Hill Corps family, friends, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and godchildren too numerous to mention.A memorial service will be held later.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020