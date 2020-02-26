A memorial service for the late JEAN DOROTHY BATH, beloved wife of the late Reginald Ernest Bath, will be held at St. Paul's Church Paget on Friday February 28, 2020 at 3.00pmIn lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Bermuda National Trust at P. O. Box HM 61 Hamilton HM AX or to The Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS) at 17 Biological Station, St George's.She is survived by her son Richard (Kelly); grandchildren Stephen (Charlene) and Jonathan (Mari) and Alexandra; nieces nephews other relatives and friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020