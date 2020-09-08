It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jean Lamburn Northcott, beloved wife of Brian Northcott of Smith's Parish; in her 88th year.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on a date to be decided.
She is also survived by her children: David (Tremayne), Sarah (Deanna), Jonathan (Feven); grandson Nathaniel; granddaughter Samantha; godchild Elizabeth Bruce; brother Allan Rhodes; special friend Curtis Dill; other family and friends too numerous to mention both in Bermuda and UK.
Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2020