A memorial service for the late JEAN LAMBURN NORTHCOTT, beloved wife of Brian Northcott of Smith's Parish was held at St. Mark's Church, Smith's on Saturday September 19, 2020.She is also survived by her children: David (Tremayne), Sarah (Deanna), Jonathan (Feven); grandson Nathaniel; granddaughter Samantha; godchild Elizabeth Bruce; brother Allan Rhodes; special friend Curtis Dill; other family and friends too numerous to mention both in Bermuda and UK.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2020