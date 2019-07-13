It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of JENNA MARIE MAXFIELD MARTIN on Wednesday, 3 July, 2019.Jenna is survived by her loving husband John, twins Bryson and Savannah, as well as family and friends across the globe. Her smile made the world a better place. May it's light shine still and never be forgotten.The family would like to thank everyone for the enormous outpouring of support through this difficult time. To help cover costs, friends have set up a fund. https://www.gofundme.com/f/jenna-to-the-max?
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 13, 2019