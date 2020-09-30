We regret to announce the death of JENNIFER JAUNITA JUNE FOX, loving mother to Andrea (Gino) Brangman, Andrew (Manielle) Fox, and Justin (Edwina) Smith; daughter of the late Andrew Wilmot and the late June Wilmot; Grandmother of Skye Harris, Tarae Fox, Breanna and Nasya-Stephen Russell, Andrew and Aaron Fox and Esme and Eizen Smith; great-grandmother of Josiah Smith, Natalie Harris and Amaris Russell; Sister to Paula Mae Wade and step-sister to Rosanne Keyes and life-long partner to David Smith of, Convict Bay, St. Georges.Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 30, 2020