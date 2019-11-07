Jennifer Kathrine Greenidge nee Darrell

Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of JENNIFER KATHRINE GREENIDGE (NEE DARRELL), loving mother to Lisa Smart (Terrence) and Aswena Greenidge; grandmother to Solee' Darrell, Kai Smart and Kiana Greenidge. Daughter of Adele Katherine Darrell and Stuart Trott. Niece to Janice Robinson, Pearl Caines and Edith Durrant. Sister to Harold, Henry, Ralph, Anthony Darrell, Diane Richie, Patricia Darrell and Cheryl Darrell and various nieces, nephews, cousins and stepchildren in her 72nd year, of 11 Farmstead Lane, Sandys.Funeral service arrangements have been made for November 10, 2019 at Wesley Methodist Church, Church Street, Hamilton beginning at 3pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
