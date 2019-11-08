Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Yvonne Taylor "Dawn-Bird" Grant. View Sign Obituary

A home-going service for JENNIFER YVONNE "DAWN-BIRD" TAYLOR GRANT, beloved wife to Astley Grant, daughter of Elias and Joyce Taylor, loving mother to Delroy (Britanany), Sharlon and Tajorn Grant (Tamara), Tamella Gordon (Everton), Annola Grant and Tasheka Bartley; sister to Elliston (Isolyn), Elias Jr, Samuel (Jackqueline), Marvin and Nathan Taylor (Shelly-Ann), Beatrice Haase (Carlton), Doreen (Calvin), Delores and Joan Taylor will be held at The Revival Assembly Church, Ewing Street, Pembroke on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2pm.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at The Revival Assembly Church, Ewing Street, Pembroke on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2pm - 3pm.Lovingly remembered by grand-children: Sarena Rose Grant, Camecia Gordon, Katrina Grant, Allison Johnson, Akelia Grant; aunts: Enid, Nora, Vivian; uncles: Bernard, Matthew, James, Milton, Bernett, Carly; father-in-law: Hubert Grant; brothers-in-law: Lindford (Arshell), Lanford (Elizabeth), Ronaldo; sisters-in-law: Clair, Homi, Dorette, Vinnie, Lynette, Kacy, Lanty, Jennifer, Pauline; nieces: Shanice, Sasharine, Tishelle, Eiko-Lee, Asheka, Trician, Camille, Nicolette, Beyonce', Shenel, Paris; nephews: Greg, Markel, Kawain, Fenton, Demar, Buju, O'Shane, Sammy-J, Dueralto, Pepe, Jah'Zion, Neymar, GaWayne; special friends: Dorothy Morgan, Norman, Sharon and Devon Gardener, Dalphine Terry and Kenneth



A home-going service for JENNIFER YVONNE "DAWN-BIRD" TAYLOR GRANT, beloved wife to Astley Grant, daughter of Elias and Joyce Taylor, loving mother to Delroy (Britanany), Sharlon and Tajorn Grant (Tamara), Tamella Gordon (Everton), Annola Grant and Tasheka Bartley; sister to Elliston (Isolyn), Elias Jr, Samuel (Jackqueline), Marvin and Nathan Taylor (Shelly-Ann), Beatrice Haase (Carlton), Doreen (Calvin), Delores and Joan Taylor will be held at The Revival Assembly Church, Ewing Street, Pembroke on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2pm.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at The Revival Assembly Church, Ewing Street, Pembroke on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2pm - 3pm.Lovingly remembered by grand-children: Sarena Rose Grant, Camecia Gordon, Katrina Grant, Allison Johnson, Akelia Grant; aunts: Enid, Nora, Vivian; uncles: Bernard, Matthew, James, Milton, Bernett, Carly; father-in-law: Hubert Grant; brothers-in-law: Lindford (Arshell), Lanford (Elizabeth), Ronaldo; sisters-in-law: Clair, Homi, Dorette, Vinnie, Lynette, Kacy, Lanty, Jennifer, Pauline; nieces: Shanice, Sasharine, Tishelle, Eiko-Lee, Asheka, Trician, Camille, Nicolette, Beyonce', Shenel, Paris; nephews: Greg, Markel, Kawain, Fenton, Demar, Buju, O'Shane, Sammy-J, Dueralto, Pepe, Jah'Zion, Neymar, GaWayne; special friends: Dorothy Morgan, Norman, Sharon and Devon Gardener, Dalphine Terry and Kenneth Smith , Revival Gospel Assembly Church Family, Eastern Apostolic Church Family (Cayman), Faith Worship Centre (Cayman), David's Hill COGOP Family, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins; godchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. JENNIFER TAYLOR GRANT was predeceased by mother-in-law: Agatha Grant. AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Jennifer Yvonne "Dawn-Bird" Taylor Grant. Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers