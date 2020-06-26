It is with great sadness that we announce the death of JEROME AINSWORTH CROCKWELL who was born on Thursday, December 27, 1928 to parents Robert and Agatha Crockwell. A private service celebrating his life will be held at the Pearman Funeral Home on Saturday June 27th 2020 at 2.00pm. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery.A viewing limited to 20 persons at one time will be held at 1.15pm on Saturday at the Pearman Funeral Home. Please use masks and social distancing during the viewing, service and interment.Left to cherish the memory of Jerome are his sons, Jerome Jr., Lance and John; grandchildren: Shonyasha (Derrick) Forston, Jaheel, Jalicia and Sharifa Crockwell; sister Barbara Flint; brother Winfield Crockwell, sister-in-law Jeanette (Millard) Simons, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; special friends the Somerset Brigade Band and Llewelyn "Termite" Warner. He was predeceased by parents Robert and Agatha Crockwell, foster daughter Linda Irene Bean, sisters Carol, Winnie, Gloria, Marjorie, Barbara and June, and brother Carlyle.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 26, 2020