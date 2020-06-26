Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEROME AINSWORTH CROCKWELL. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of JEROME AINSWORTH CROCKWELL who was born on Thursday, December 27, 1928 to parents Robert and Agatha Crockwell. A private service celebrating his life will be held at the Pearman Funeral Home on Saturday June 27th 2020 at 2.00pm. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery.A viewing limited to 20 persons at one time will be held at 1.15pm on Saturday at the Pearman Funeral Home. Please use masks and social distancing during the viewing, service and interment.Left to cherish the memory of Jerome are his sons, Jerome Jr., Lance and John; grandchildren: Shonyasha (Derrick) Forston, Jaheel, Jalicia and Sharifa Crockwell; sister Barbara Flint; brother Winfield Crockwell, sister-in-law Jeanette (Millard) Simons, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; special friends the Somerset Brigade Band and Llewelyn "Termite" Warner. He was predeceased by parents Robert and Agatha Crockwell, foster daughter Linda Irene Bean, sisters Carol, Winnie, Gloria, Marjorie, Barbara and June, and brother Carlyle.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of JEROME AINSWORTH CROCKWELL who was born on Thursday, December 27, 1928 to parents Robert and Agatha Crockwell. A private service celebrating his life will be held at the Pearman Funeral Home on Saturday June 27th 2020 at 2.00pm. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery.A viewing limited to 20 persons at one time will be held at 1.15pm on Saturday at the Pearman Funeral Home. Please use masks and social distancing during the viewing, service and interment.Left to cherish the memory of Jerome are his sons, Jerome Jr., Lance and John; grandchildren: Shonyasha (Derrick) Forston, Jaheel, Jalicia and Sharifa Crockwell; sister Barbara Flint; brother Winfield Crockwell, sister-in-law Jeanette (Millard) Simons, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; special friends the Somerset Brigade Band and Llewelyn "Termite" Warner. He was predeceased by parents Robert and Agatha Crockwell, foster daughter Linda Irene Bean, sisters Carol, Winnie, Gloria, Marjorie, Barbara and June, and brother Carlyle.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME Published in The Royal Gazette on June 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers