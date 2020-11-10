A private family graveside service for the late JERRY EDWIN DECOUTO, of Pembroke Parish in his 67th year, was held at St. Mark's Cemetery on Monday November 9, 2020; in accordance with his wishes.He is survived by his sons Simon and Micah; daughters Esther Douglas and Sarah DeCouto; 3 grandchildren; sister Donna Glenn; brother Jimmy DeCouto.Special thanks to family friend Glen Mello.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020