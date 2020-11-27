Augustus Funeral Home announces the passing of MR JERRY LYNN 'TOES' SIMONS, loving husband of Deborah (Bascome) Simons, father of Dr Dana Selassie, Amber, Regis (Kara), and Ryan (Marcella) Simons of 15 Long Bay Lane, Sandys MA 03 in his 72nd year, son of the late Austin Simons Sr and Winifred (Curtis) Simons; brother to Austin Simons Jr (Daisy), Dorothea Midgley (Keith), Francine Simons, Maureen Fox (Anthony), Juanita McCall (Rev Terry), Elaine Butterfield (Wayne), Ricardo 'Tekle' Simons (Maxine), Deborah Leverock (Roger) and the late Charles O D Simons (Rose).Funeral service arrangements have been made for Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Royal Navy Field, Sandys at 11.00 am. The viewing will be at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9.00pm only.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020