With deep regret we announce the death of JILL MURIEL LOGAN (nee TAYLOR), beloved wife of the late John Sr in her 89th year. She moved to Bermuda from London in the 1950s, meeting her future husband while enjoying her favourite pastime of dinghy sailing on Harrington Sound. They lived in Harrington Hundreds until after John's death in 1998, when she moved to Flatts, enjoying her views of the inlet and over the Sound. Originally working at Shell, she moved to LP Gutteridge Real Estate before taking more family-friendly part-time roles (at Coral Island Hotel and Whitney Institute) after the arrival of son John (Jr) in 1969. She resumed full time work with Appleby from 1978 until her retirement. She enjoyed travelling to her family in the UK and New Zealand before Parkinson Disease first curtailed her movements and then necessitated a move to Westmeath Residential & Nursing Care Home. She is survived by her sister Jackie in London, son John, daughter-in-law Clare and grandsons Sam and Alex in Auckland, New Zealand. A memorial will follow at a later dateAMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020