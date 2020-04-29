Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JILL MURIEL LOGAN. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

With deep regret we announce the death of JILL MURIEL LOGAN (nee TAYLOR), beloved wife of the late John Sr in her 89th year. She moved to Bermuda from London in the 1950s, meeting her future husband while enjoying her favourite pastime of dinghy sailing on Harrington Sound. They lived in Harrington Hundreds until after John's death in 1998, when she moved to Flatts, enjoying her views of the inlet and over the Sound. Originally working at Shell, she moved to LP Gutteridge Real Estate before taking more family-friendly part-time roles (at Coral Island Hotel and Whitney Institute) after the arrival of son John (Jr) in 1969. She resumed full time work with Appleby from 1978 until her retirement. She enjoyed travelling to her family in the UK and New Zealand before Parkinson Disease first curtailed her movements and then necessitated a move to Westmeath Residential & Nursing Care Home. She is survived by her sister Jackie in London, son John, daughter-in-law Clare and grandsons Sam and Alex in Auckland, New Zealand. A memorial will follow at a later dateAMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



With deep regret we announce the death of JILL MURIEL LOGAN (nee TAYLOR), beloved wife of the late John Sr in her 89th year. She moved to Bermuda from London in the 1950s, meeting her future husband while enjoying her favourite pastime of dinghy sailing on Harrington Sound. They lived in Harrington Hundreds until after John's death in 1998, when she moved to Flatts, enjoying her views of the inlet and over the Sound. Originally working at Shell, she moved to LP Gutteridge Real Estate before taking more family-friendly part-time roles (at Coral Island Hotel and Whitney Institute) after the arrival of son John (Jr) in 1969. She resumed full time work with Appleby from 1978 until her retirement. She enjoyed travelling to her family in the UK and New Zealand before Parkinson Disease first curtailed her movements and then necessitated a move to Westmeath Residential & Nursing Care Home. She is survived by her sister Jackie in London, son John, daughter-in-law Clare and grandsons Sam and Alex in Auckland, New Zealand. A memorial will follow at a later dateAMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers