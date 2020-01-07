Joan "Loretta" Bartlett, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her residence in Asheville, NC.A native of Bermuda, Loretta was the daughter of the late Latimero and Inez Eileen King Pires. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas "Tom" Bartlett, Sr, and brother, Richard Pires.She is survived by her son: Charles Thomas Bartlett, Jr (Judy Eva Bartlett); brother: Michael Pires; and grandchildren: Anna Marie, Emily Joan, and Charles Thomas Bartlett, III.A celebration of Loretta's life will be held in Bermuda. Details will be announced as soon as possible. Groce Funeral Home, Asheville, NC, is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020