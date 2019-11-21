Guest Book View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

A service celebrating the life of JOAN ELEANOR ROBERTS, beloved wife of Cecil, beloved mother to Onzlow Roberts (Sheila), Shirlene Roberts (Neville) and Sandra Dill, grandmother to Tiffany Roberts (Ricky Foggo), Talae Place, LaTasha Hayward, Kinnita Crippen; daughter of the late Mary Leoval Flood and the late Kenneth H. Flood, in her 80th year of #10 Hillview Lane, Upper Apt, Warwick WK 05, will be held 10am Sunday morning, November 24, 2019, Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church, King Street, Hamilton.Interment will follow at St Paul's Cemetery, Paget.VISITATION: Relatives and friends may pay their respects on SATURDAY EVENING, November 23 from 7.30pm to 9pm at AMIS Memorial Chapel, Khyber Pass, Warwick, on SUNDAY MORNING, November 24 at the church from 9am to 9.50am.Sister of Glenda Edwards (Andler deceased), Kenlyn Brown (Paul), Kim Busby (Bob), Tania Evans (Craig), Allan Flood (Roseanne); sisters-in-law Marie Jones, Carolyn Roberts, Sheila Mosby, Cassie Roberts (deceased); brother-in-law Frankie Roberts; Maxwell Roberts, Colin Roberts and (Sherwin Jones Jr deceased); numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren; numerous special friends, the Hillview Warwick neighbours, Happy Senior Clubs, Hamilton SDA Community Service & Church family, and other dear relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to PALS, PO Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX or



A service celebrating the life of JOAN ELEANOR ROBERTS, beloved wife of Cecil, beloved mother to Onzlow Roberts (Sheila), Shirlene Roberts (Neville) and Sandra Dill, grandmother to Tiffany Roberts (Ricky Foggo), Talae Place, LaTasha Hayward, Kinnita Crippen; daughter of the late Mary Leoval Flood and the late Kenneth H. Flood, in her 80th year of #10 Hillview Lane, Upper Apt, Warwick WK 05, will be held 10am Sunday morning, November 24, 2019, Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church, King Street, Hamilton.Interment will follow at St Paul's Cemetery, Paget.VISITATION: Relatives and friends may pay their respects on SATURDAY EVENING, November 23 from 7.30pm to 9pm at AMIS Memorial Chapel, Khyber Pass, Warwick, on SUNDAY MORNING, November 24 at the church from 9am to 9.50am.Sister of Glenda Edwards (Andler deceased), Kenlyn Brown (Paul), Kim Busby (Bob), Tania Evans (Craig), Allan Flood (Roseanne); sisters-in-law Marie Jones, Carolyn Roberts, Sheila Mosby, Cassie Roberts (deceased); brother-in-law Frankie Roberts; Maxwell Roberts, Colin Roberts and (Sherwin Jones Jr deceased); numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren; numerous special friends, the Hillview Warwick neighbours, Happy Senior Clubs, Hamilton SDA Community Service & Church family, and other dear relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to PALS, PO Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX or https://www.pals.bm.PURPLE MAY BE WORN OR COLOURS.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers