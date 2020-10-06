Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN THERESA MELLO. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of JOAN THERESA MELLO (NEE HUGHES) in her 94th year, of St. Moritz Seniors Residence, St. Anne's Close, Southampton. Beloved mother of Carol DeSilva, cherished nana of Rhonda Frey (partner Kevin) and Michael (Mirela) DeSilva, great nana of Savannah (Jason) Parfitt and Joshua Frey (father Edward Frey, sister Melissa Frey), Holly DeSilva (partner Chiamo) and Kelsey DeSilva (partner Craig) (mother Susann Fuller, USA). Survived by sister-in-law Mary Hughes (Canada), numerous nieces and nephews in Bermuda, USA and Canada, and many special friends including Larry Dean and family. Pre-deceased by husband John R. Mello, parents Fred and Mary Hughes, brothers Teddy and Leslie Hughes, and sisters Margaret (Peggy) Handford, Ellen (Nell) Tindall and twin sister Jean Corday.A graveside service will be held at the Holy Calvary Cemetery, Roberts Avenue, Devonshire at 3.00pm TODAY Tuesday 6th October 2020. Colours may be worn, but please wear a face covering and practice physical distancing.In lieu of flowers, donations to PALS at



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of JOAN THERESA MELLO (NEE HUGHES) in her 94th year, of St. Moritz Seniors Residence, St. Anne's Close, Southampton. Beloved mother of Carol DeSilva, cherished nana of Rhonda Frey (partner Kevin) and Michael (Mirela) DeSilva, great nana of Savannah (Jason) Parfitt and Joshua Frey (father Edward Frey, sister Melissa Frey), Holly DeSilva (partner Chiamo) and Kelsey DeSilva (partner Craig) (mother Susann Fuller, USA). Survived by sister-in-law Mary Hughes (Canada), numerous nieces and nephews in Bermuda, USA and Canada, and many special friends including Larry Dean and family. Pre-deceased by husband John R. Mello, parents Fred and Mary Hughes, brothers Teddy and Leslie Hughes, and sisters Margaret (Peggy) Handford, Ellen (Nell) Tindall and twin sister Jean Corday.A graveside service will be held at the Holy Calvary Cemetery, Roberts Avenue, Devonshire at 3.00pm TODAY Tuesday 6th October 2020. Colours may be worn, but please wear a face covering and practice physical distancing.In lieu of flowers, donations to PALS at https://pals.bm/support-us/donate-online will be greatly appreciated.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020

