It is with great sadness that we announce the death of JOANNE ELIZABETH SIMMONS (partner - Larry White), beloved daughter of the late Hubert and Lois Simmons, loving mother of Akil Jones (Trisha) and Kaya Simmons, sister of Paulette Simons, Hubert Simmons Jr. (Sylvia) and Kenneth Simmons (Carmalita) in her 66th year of White Gate Lane, Somerset.Due to the present circumstances regarding the coronavirus, a private family burial will be held and a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.She also leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren Eden, Nala and Starr, nieces Sinead, Jaleesa and K'la, nephews Jameiko, Denzel, Blaine and Jelani, great nieces Tinasia, Rhe'o, Mila, Rima and Essa, aunts Peggy Burns (Boy), Roslyn O'Brien (Leon), Jacqueline Smith-Tyler, Elaine Whitecross, Marilyn Simmons and Dorothy Peniston, uncles Eddy Ming (Wendy), Irvin Tyrone and Colin Simmons, special cousins Dr. Danette Ming and Shernette Wolfe (Gary), Godmother Anne Medley, special friends Melody Russell, the White family, Agape Faith Ministries and a host of relatives and friends both here and abroad.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020