A funeral service celebrating the life of Rev. John Anthony (Tony) Gazzard, adored and beloved husband of Lyndsay, devoted son of the late Rev. E. John and Dorothy Gazzard, loving father of sons Jonathan (Sheila), David (Jen), Michael (Lori) and cherished daughter Maya; brother of Brian and Philip (deceased), of Niagara-on-the-Lake in his 76th year, will be held Friday, February 21st at St. Davids-Queenston United Church, Niagara-on-the-Lake at 2 o'clock pm. Cremation has already taken place. Tony is also survived by grandchildren Taylor & Jack and Natalie & Olivia. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Memorial Fund St. Davids-Queenston United Church.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020