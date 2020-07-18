We would like to announce the death of JOHN FARIES beloved husband of Barbara June Faries; son of the late Joseph Faries and Lillian Faries (nee Benevides) of # 8 Tanglewood Road, Paget PG.He also leaves his son Craig Faries (Donna) of North Carolina, grandchildren Kendra Virtur (Jake), Anthony Faries (Tori) great grandchildren Bobby and Bo Virtur brother Wilfred Faries of Canada and Caregiver Merly ManzanilloThere will be a Graveside Service at St. Paul's Cemetery at Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 10.00am Please remember Mask and Social DistancingAMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 18 to July 20, 2020