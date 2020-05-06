It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, in his 69th year, of John Hamilton "Johnny" Moore, son of the late James and Mona Moore (nee Lind), husband of Janet, father of Fraser and Katherine, and father in law to Andrew. He will also be lovingly remembered by siblings Katy McKean and Hamish Moore, as well as his nieces and nephews Keren, Grant, Ross, Scott, Vari, Jamie, Struan and Ryan. Though a proud Scotsman, Bermuda's perfect tennis climate captured his heart, and he leaves behind numerous friends at Pomander Gate Tennis Club and the BLTA, in addition to all those made off court. A memorial service will be held at a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 6, 2020