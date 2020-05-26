We regret to announce Capt. JOHN INWOOD SHIRLEY AKA "Gunboat" (85 years old), passed into eternal peace on Sunday, 24 May 2020 at King Edward VII. John was born on 18 February 1935, son of the late Herman M. Shirley and Nelsie W Shirley (nee Hayward). He is predeceased by ex wife Susan Mary (nee McManus) Shirley.John was an accomplished sailor, with a passion for the ocean. He leaves behind loving memories to be cherished by daughters, Candy Shirley and Holly Shirley, family in New Zealand, and friends in Canada, USA, and friends in the AA Family. With many thanks to the staff of Serenity Gardens Rest Home.Memorial to be held at a later date with Pearman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of John Inwood Shirley to Endeavour Community Sailing, Registered Charity 977.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020