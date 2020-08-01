IN LOVING MEMORY of Our Father & GrandfatherWe are saddened to announce the death of JOHN PATRICK SAMUEL INGHAM, son of the late Reginald Samuel Ingham and the late Mary Louise Ingham, predeceased by siblings Maura Valeria Ingham and Brian Reginald Ingham, in his 82nd year of "Windy Gap", 14 Clarence Dale Drive, Pembroke HM01, Bermuda. He is father to Kevin Michael Ingham (wife: Yolanda) and Andrea Marie Matcham (nee Ingham) and grandfather to Cassandra Brittany Matcham & Alexander Bridan Matcham and has many other family and friends in Bermuda, UK, Ireland & US. He was a well-known fishman, deep-sea explorer and owned a seafood importer business called Pathfinder Fisheries.He passed away on June 21st, 2020 with a private grave side service held June 26th, 2020 at St. John's Church in Pembroke. He will be greatly missed by all of us.



