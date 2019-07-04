It is with great sadness that we announce the death of JOHN RICHARD SIMMONS, beloved husband of Norma Elizabeth Ann Simmons, loving father of Ricky, Michael (Jane) and Roger and grandfather of Crystal-Anne, in his 87th year, of Lefroy House, Sandys, formerly of Cedar Craft Lane, Sandys.A private Graveside Service was held at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 43 Main Rd, Somerset on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 9am.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lefroy House, 7 Heydon Rd, Sandys MA 01.He also leaves to cherish his memory numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Special thanks to all the caregivers at Lefroy House.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 4, 2019