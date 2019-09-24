We regret to announce the passing of MR JOHN ROMIG HARRISON LIGHTBOURN, beloved husband of the late Virginia A. Lightbourn; beloved father to Robbie (Jenny), in his 94th year, of "Shellbourn" #52 Harrington Sound Road, Hamilton Parish CR 04. Beloved brother of Olive Wilkinson, Dolly Davis, Phyllis Sherburne of Florida, and the late Richard Lightbourn (Liz). Special friends of the family â€" Angela James, Joe Benevides, Frank DeCosta, and other dear relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Friends of Hospice (The Agape House), PO Box HM 1023, Hamilton HM DX. For online donations, please go to their website.A memorial service will be announced later.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019