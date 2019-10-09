Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stead. View Sign Obituary

We regret to announce the death of MR JOHN STEAD, beloved husband of Wichian (Kaew) of Smith's Parish, in his 89th year. A private celebration of his life is being planned for a later date.John is now with his beloved sister Sheila and parents Aldred and Rose Eveline Stead (nee Facey), and is survived by his sister Doreen; nieces and nephews Linda, Ann, Carolyn, Robert, Andrew Sharon, Christina, Andrea, Nicola and Sarah and their families. Fondly remembered by brother-in-law Colin Soper and by his extended family and friends in Bermuda and UK. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the SPCA at P O Box WK 94 Warwick WK BX.Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services



