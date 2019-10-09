John Stead

Obituary

We regret to announce the death of MR JOHN STEAD, beloved husband of Wichian (Kaew) of Smith's Parish, in his 89th year. A private celebration of his life is being planned for a later date.John is now with his beloved sister Sheila and parents Aldred and Rose Eveline Stead (nee Facey), and is survived by his sister Doreen; nieces and nephews Linda, Ann, Carolyn, Robert, Andrew Sharon, Christina, Andrea, Nicola and Sarah and their families. Fondly remembered by brother-in-law Colin Soper and by his extended family and friends in Bermuda and UK. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the SPCA at P O Box WK 94 Warwick WK BX.Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
