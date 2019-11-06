We regret to announce the death of Jose de Sousa Rebelo, beloved husband of Maria of Smith's Parish, in his 84th year. A funeral service will be held at St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, South Road, Smith's Parish, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2pm. The Rosary will be said at the church at 1.30pm.Interment will follow the service in Holy Calvary Cemetery, Roberts Avenue, Devonshire.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St Patrick's Church at 23 South Road, Smith's Parish FL 05.He is also survived by his sons Joao (Tuere) and Joseph (Barbara); grandchildren: Nuno, Tiago and Madison; siblings: Elvira, Joao and Laudalino; brother-in-law Joao (Conceicao); other relatives and friends in Bermuda, Canada and the Azores.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019