Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSE FRANCISCO BENTO DA COSTA. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of JOSE FRANCISCO BENTO DA COSTA, on Thursday, June 3rd at the Lahey Clinic, MA, after a short illness.Beloved husband of Maria Jose Sardinha Da Costa, son of Jose Da Costa and Maria do Carmo Pereira, devoted and loving father to Dr. Jose Raposo Costa and Catarina Raposo Costa, all of Sao Miguel, Azores.Jose is survived in Bermuda by son-in-law Nuno Raposo, nephew Alvaro Sardinha, the Pro-Tone Cleaning family and multitudes of friends across the community.Affectionately known far and wide as "Daddy Joe", he will be remembered always as an unfailing force for positivity, kindness and generosity, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. May he Rest In Peace.



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of JOSE FRANCISCO BENTO DA COSTA, on Thursday, June 3rd at the Lahey Clinic, MA, after a short illness.Beloved husband of Maria Jose Sardinha Da Costa, son of Jose Da Costa and Maria do Carmo Pereira, devoted and loving father to Dr. Jose Raposo Costa and Catarina Raposo Costa, all of Sao Miguel, Azores.Jose is survived in Bermuda by son-in-law Nuno Raposo, nephew Alvaro Sardinha, the Pro-Tone Cleaning family and multitudes of friends across the community.Affectionately known far and wide as "Daddy Joe", he will be remembered always as an unfailing force for positivity, kindness and generosity, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. May he Rest In Peace. Published in The Royal Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers