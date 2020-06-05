It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of JOSE FRANCISCO BENTO DA COSTA, on Thursday, June 3rd at the Lahey Clinic, MA, after a short illness.Beloved husband of Maria Jose Sardinha Da Costa, son of Jose Da Costa and Maria do Carmo Pereira, devoted and loving father to Dr. Jose Raposo Costa and Catarina Raposo Costa, all of Sao Miguel, Azores.Jose is survived in Bermuda by son-in-law Nuno Raposo, nephew Alvaro Sardinha, the Pro-Tone Cleaning family and multitudes of friends across the community.Affectionately known far and wide as "Daddy Joe", he will be remembered always as an unfailing force for positivity, kindness and generosity, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. May he Rest In Peace.
Published in The Royal Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2020