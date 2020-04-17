We regret to announce the passing of JOSEPH LUIS CORREIA, a devoted man of God and husband of Regina Correia (Arnold) in his 90th year, brother to the late Maria DeSilva (Correia), Luis and Michael, survived by his brother Antonio and Samuel of Canada, brother-in-law to Iberia Arnold (Ferdinand), uncle to Frank Arnold (Elizabeth), James Arnold, and Regina Arnold, great-uncle to Izabella, Gabriella, Ferdinand, Frank Jr. The family gives thanks for the prayers from friends around the world. He was laid to rest with the Lord at a private graveside gathering of family and friends. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16



