It is with great sadness that we announce the death of JOSHUA JOHN ROWSE, beloved son of William John and Tina Mae Rowse, grandson of John William Rowse (late Brenda) in his 23rd year of Scott's Lane South, Warwick.A private service celebrating his life will be held. He also leaves to cherish his memory his brother Jordan William Rowse, sister Alyssa Jamie Rowse, uncle Nick (Trish), aunts Shaun Hassell and Susan Brisco, special friend Elshana Castle, numerous cousins and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 29, 2020