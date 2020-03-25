We regret to announce the death of Mrs Joy Eileen Margaret Agass-Smith, beloved wife of the late Alfred 'Smudgie' Agass-Smith, and mother of Philippa Metschnabel, Margaret Benn and Elizabeth Titterton, of Warwick Parish in her 90th year. A private family graveside service and interment of ashes will be held at St. Anne's Anglican Church, Southampton.She is also survived by her grandchildren: Sarah Titterton, Jason Titterton, Katie Doyle (Patrick), Stefan Metschnabel (Laura), Kevin Metschnabel, Lisa-Jane Metschnabel; great- grandchildren: Ella and Isaac Metschnabel; other family and friends, both here and abroad.She was also predeceased by Alfred's former partner David Ruse.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020