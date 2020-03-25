We regret to announce the death of MRS. JOY EILEEN MARGARET AGASS-SMITH, beloved wife of the late Alfred 'Smudgie' Agass-Smith, and mother of Philippa Metschnabel, Margaret Benn and Elizabeth Titterton (Roger), of Warwick Parish in her 90th year. A private family graveside service and interment of ashes will be held at St. Anne's Anglican Church, Southampton.She is also survived by her grandchildren Sarah Titterton, Jason Titterton, Katie Doyle (Patrick), Stefan Metschnabel (Laura), Kevin Metschnabel, Lisa-Jane Metschnabel; great grandchildren Ella and Isaac Metschnabel; other family and friends, both here and abroad.She was also predeceased by her former partner David Ruse.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020