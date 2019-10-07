AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS JOYCE ANN ALTHEA "SISTER" DOWLING, (nee Steede), beloved wife of the late Ivan "Sonny" Dowling, daughter of the late Henry and Alice Steede, (nee Trott), loving mother to Van Dowling, Lynn-Ann Dowling, the late Irvin Steede and Annette Aleman, (nee Steede), sister to the late Henry "Bubba Seaweed" Wellington "Buster" and Colin Steede, in her 103rd year, of White Chimneys, 12 Hidden Valley, St George's. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019