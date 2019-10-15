Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Doyling. View Sign Obituary

A Home-Going service for MRS JOYCE ANN ALTHEA DOYLING NEE STEEDE, beloved wife of the late Ivan "Sonny" Doyling, daughter of the late Henry and Alice Steede (nee Trott), loving mother to Van Doyling, Lynn-Ann Doyling, the late Irvin Steede and Annette Aleman (nee Steede), sister to the late Henry "Bubba Seaweed" Wellington "Buster" and Colin Steede, in her 103rd year, of White Chimneys, 12 Hidden Valley, St George's, will be held at The Methodist Church, St George's Today, October 15, 2019 at 3pm.Interment will follow the service at The Methodist Cemetery, St George. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at The Methodist Church, St George's Today, October 15, 2019 from 2pm â€" 2.50pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Herman and Michael (Nicole Gina) Steede, Timoteo Aleman (Katherine) (USA), Joanne "Pepa" Zuganelis (USA), great grandchildren: Candiss, Calvina, Calvin "MJ" Steede, Matthew Hurley (USA), Sophia Charles (USA), Mali and Milana Aleman, Delyone and Delshante Borden, Sivanna Dillas and Caily Raynor; son-in-law: Jose' Aleman (USA); sister-in-law: Ida Steede; nieces: Jeanette Augustus, Marilyn Dyer, Linda Steede; special friends: Mrs Leona Thompson, Mrs Olive Postlewaight and Family, Mrs Aileen Pearman Wright; god- daughter: Dorothy Steede Layne, Hidden Valley and Wellington Hill Family. Joyce Doyling was predeceased by grandchildren: Danny Ray Steede, Santino Aleman, Delby Borden; daughter-in-law: Berta Borden Steede; brothers-in-law: Ernest and Victor Doyling (Can); nephews: Donald "Doc", Vincent "Bones", Maurice, Graham and Ross Steede; special friends: Mrs Doris Bascome, Mrs Olga



A Home-Going service for MRS JOYCE ANN ALTHEA DOYLING NEE STEEDE, beloved wife of the late Ivan "Sonny" Doyling, daughter of the late Henry and Alice Steede (nee Trott), loving mother to Van Doyling, Lynn-Ann Doyling, the late Irvin Steede and Annette Aleman (nee Steede), sister to the late Henry "Bubba Seaweed" Wellington "Buster" and Colin Steede, in her 103rd year, of White Chimneys, 12 Hidden Valley, St George's, will be held at The Methodist Church, St George's Today, October 15, 2019 at 3pm.Interment will follow the service at The Methodist Cemetery, St George. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at The Methodist Church, St George's Today, October 15, 2019 from 2pm â€" 2.50pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Herman and Michael (Nicole Gina) Steede, Timoteo Aleman (Katherine) (USA), Joanne "Pepa" Zuganelis (USA), great grandchildren: Candiss, Calvina, Calvin "MJ" Steede, Matthew Hurley (USA), Sophia Charles (USA), Mali and Milana Aleman, Delyone and Delshante Borden, Sivanna Dillas and Caily Raynor; son-in-law: Jose' Aleman (USA); sister-in-law: Ida Steede; nieces: Jeanette Augustus, Marilyn Dyer, Linda Steede; special friends: Mrs Leona Thompson, Mrs Olive Postlewaight and Family, Mrs Aileen Pearman Wright; god- daughter: Dorothy Steede Layne, Hidden Valley and Wellington Hill Family. Joyce Doyling was predeceased by grandchildren: Danny Ray Steede, Santino Aleman, Delby Borden; daughter-in-law: Berta Borden Steede; brothers-in-law: Ernest and Victor Doyling (Can); nephews: Donald "Doc", Vincent "Bones", Maurice, Graham and Ross Steede; special friends: Mrs Doris Bascome, Mrs Olga Smith , Mrs Ilys Pearman, Mrs Anna Wright, Grace Cross, Mrs Hilary Richardson, Dorothy "Sister" Bascome; godson: Dennis Ming.Colours May Be Worn.AU GUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Joyce Ann Althea Doyling nee Steede. Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers