A Home-Going service for MRS JOYCE ANN ALTHEA DOYLING NEE STEEDE, beloved wife of the late Ivan "Sonny" Doyling, daughter of the late Henry and Alice Steede (nee Trott), loving mother to Van Doyling, Lynn-Ann Doyling, the late Irvin Steede and Annette Aleman (nee Steede), sister to the late Henry "Bubba Seaweed" Wellington "Buster" and Colin Steede, in her 103rd year, of White Chimneys, 12 Hidden Valley, St George's, will be held at The Methodist Church, St George's Today, October 15, 2019 at 3pm.Interment will follow the service at The Methodist Cemetery, St George. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at The Methodist Church, St George's Today, October 15, 2019 from 2pm â€" 2.50pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Herman and Michael (Nicole Gina) Steede, Timoteo Aleman (Katherine) (USA), Joanne "Pepa" Zuganelis (USA), great grandchildren: Candiss, Calvina, Calvin "MJ" Steede, Matthew Hurley (USA), Sophia Charles (USA), Mali and Milana Aleman, Delyone and Delshante Borden, Sivanna Dillas and Caily Raynor; son-in-law: Jose' Aleman (USA); sister-in-law: Ida Steede; nieces: Jeanette Augustus, Marilyn Dyer, Linda Steede; special friends: Mrs Leona Thompson, Mrs Olive Postlewaight and Family, Mrs Aileen Pearman Wright; god- daughter: Dorothy Steede Layne, Hidden Valley and Wellington Hill Family. Joyce Doyling was predeceased by grandchildren: Danny Ray Steede, Santino Aleman, Delby Borden; daughter-in-law: Berta Borden Steede; brothers-in-law: Ernest and Victor Doyling (Can); nephews: Donald "Doc", Vincent "Bones", Maurice, Graham and Ross Steede; special friends: Mrs Doris Bascome, Mrs Olga Smith, Mrs Ilys Pearman, Mrs Anna Wright, Grace Cross, Mrs Hilary Richardson, Dorothy "Sister" Bascome; godson: Dennis Ming.Colours May Be Worn.AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Joyce Ann Althea Doyling nee Steede.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019