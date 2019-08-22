A memorial service celebrating the life of JOYCE ELAINE JOELL HAYDEN, wife of the late Benson Hayden; daughter of the late William E. R. Joell and the late Grace Jackson Joell; mother to Joell Hayden; stepmother of Angelic, Gabbie, Linda and Brandy, in her 81st year, will be held at The Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, Church Street, Hamilton, Saturday morning, August 24, 2019 at 11am. Sister: Grace Eileen Simmons (dec), Lillian Wilson (dec), Elsie Stafford (dec) and Rosemarie Cann (dec); special cousin: Faith Shastri Tatem; nieces: Marcia Pond (Vincent), Ianthia Wade, Kimberley Dismont (Derek), Monica Hackett (Jimmy), Chandra Arandjelovic-Smith; nephews: Brent Simmons (Lucy), Paul Simmons, Randolph Stafford, Devanranauth Shastri (Patricia), Owen Cann; special friends: Marva Bridgewater, Dorothy and Elliott Williams, Selena Lambert, Violet Huie, Lorna Singh, and other dear family and friends.COLOURS CAN BE WORN.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019