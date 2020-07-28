WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- MRS. JOYCELYN JONES, wife of the late Robert B. Jones Sr., loving mother to Leonard (Chester) Smith (Joeann), Harold (Cheezie) Smith, Lynette Khaleed, sister to Gladwin Eugene Simons (Sy), Emily Outerbridge, Genevive Fubler (Ivan), the late Sinclair and Michael Simons, Otives Doares, Pearl Outerbridge and Gwendoline Wallace, in her 92nd year of 1 Secret Lane, Pembroke.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 28, 2020