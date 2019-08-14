Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUANITA CAROL HELLENE WALKER. View Sign Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of JUANITA CAROL HELLENE WALKER (nee WEEKS), daughter of the late Joseph Christopher Weeks and Nelda Weeks nee Tucker; husband Roy S. Walker; beloved mother to Latonie Frias, in her 72nd year of 4 Cable Hill, Devonshire will be held at St Paul AME Church, Hamilton on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2pm.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm also at St Paul AME Church, Hamilton on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1pm â€" 1.50pm.Juanita Carol Walker was predeceased by brother Anthony Weeks (Sarah) and special friend Maxine James. Lovingly remembered by brothers Tyrone Weeks (Wendy), Michael Weeks (Cindy), Dwayne Weeks (Romona), Troy Weeks (Stacy), Andre' Weeks (Merlena), Joey Weeks (Michelle); sisters Doreen Edness (Rodney), Belinda Cyrus (Carmen), Joline Lindsay (Marlon), Judith Campbell; nieces Nichole McHardy, Denika Burrows, Jokeita Henry, Antenlle Adams; nephews Anthony (Poochie) Bascome, Shane Weeks, Christopher Weeks; great niece Joeshe' Miller, Kyii Henry, Melia Weeks; great nephews Joecoy Burrows, Noah McHardy, Jacoby Bascome, Kannon Henry; aunts Aunt Rosalyn Harvey and Aunt Winnie; adopted family The Crosses, The Smiths, The Dill Family, Carmen Lodge and Sonja Warner; special cousins The Harveys; special friend Aunt Gloria Trott, Bingo Family Mrs. Bean(ie), Carol Tyrell and Woodley. There are several nieces, nephews and extended family too numerous to mention.



