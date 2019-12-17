Juanita Lynn Perry

Obituary

We are saddened to announce the passing of JUANITA LYNN PERRY, of Ord Road, Warwick, cherished mother of Levi Perry; beloved sister of Sally De Silva and Linda Vassconcels (Joe).Juanita was predeceased by parents Hilda (Moniz) Perry and Manuel Perry Jr and brother Richard Perry. A gathering of family and friends will celebrate Juanita's life at AMIS Memorial Chapel, Khyber Pass, Warwick at 1pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
