A memorial service for JULIANN ELIZABETH ISRAEL, wife of Elijah Israel and mother of Leondre and Lamech, daughter of the late Ianthe E. Williams and Charles M. Williams, sister of the late Charles Gladwin Williams and Janice M. Haley in her 66th year of #26 Tommy Fox Road, St. George will be held on Sunday, 15th of December 2019 at 5.00 pm at Turtle Bay Beach, St. David's. If inclement weather the memorial service will take place at the St. David's Seventh-day Adventist Church, Southside.Also surviving are mother in-law Pearl Burch; sisters Deborah Williams Mund and Janet Tannock (Mark); sister in-law Angela Kerr; brother in-laws Leo Arorash, Maxwell Burgess, John "Johnny' Arorash and David Arorash; special friends Alicesena, Lenamay Simmons, Valerie Johnston, Lynette Stirlng, Emmagene; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home



