AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of JUNE AUDREY LOUVAINE SALTUS, daughter of the late Frederick and Carolyn Saltus, loving mother to Jeanne Norville (Ezra), sister to Eliyahtsoor Saltus (Suriellah), Frederick Eve, Victoria Outerbridge (Leroy), Joy Symonds (Angello), and the late Keith Saltus (Victoria), grandmother to Marissa and Alexander Norville, in her 70th year, of 1 Ferry Drive, Lower Apt St George's. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020