AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to annouce the death of Mrs Karen Dawn Greene.A celebration of the life and legacy of KAREN DAWN GREENE, well-known teacher and beloved wife of David R. Greene, loving mother of Dionne and Daeshun "Pete" Greene, daughter of Goodwin and Janet Lambert, sister of Kevin Lambert and daughter-in-law of Jane Greene (the late Walter "Dickie" Greene) will be held at Mt Zion AME Church, Whale Bay, Southampton at 11am on Monday, November 4, 2019. Colours may be worn.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019