Karen Dawn Greene

D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Zion AME Church
Whale Bay, Southampton
AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to annouce the death of Mrs Karen Dawn Greene.A celebration of the life and legacy of KAREN DAWN GREENE, well-known teacher and beloved wife of David R. Greene, loving mother of Dionne and Daeshun "Pete" Greene, daughter of Goodwin and Janet Lambert, sister of Kevin Lambert and daughter-in-law of Jane Greene (the late Walter "Dickie" Greene) will be held at Mt Zion AME Church, Whale Bay, Southampton at 11am on Monday, November 4, 2019. Colours may be worn.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
