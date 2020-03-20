Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Elizabeth Herbert. View Sign Obituary

"If I Perish, Let Me Perish. I'm Going To See The King!"Karen Elizabeth Herbert, daughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. Leon and Rosalind (Peggy) Herbert of Orchard Grove, Pembroke East and Smethwick UK, passed away in the evening of Saturday, February 15th, 2020. She was in her 52nd year.Karen leaves to celebrate her life and mourn her passing, her sister: Terri Herbert-Trott, brother: Pastor Terence Herbert; children: Korey Wade, Travis Remy, Kandi Herbert (Nathan Feeney); granddaughter: Lelaina Feeney; great aunt: Eula Simmons; aunts: Elsie Webb, Bernadine Gittens, Eula Mays, Lilette Herbert; uncles: Robert Simmons, Sidney, Jose, Basil and Brian Herbert; great cousins: Ronald Simmons and Rhoda Sutton, Juliette Wade and family, Leon and Yvonnie Dickinson and family, the family of the late Olive Simmons (grandmother), the family of the late James and Amelia Herbert (grandparents); special cousins: Joyce Herbert, Janet Herbert Ramirez, Lynette Webb, Denise Simmons; godparents: Brunell Swan, Gracelyn Nusum; special friends: Leslie Wade, Timothy Stewart, Jillene and Byron Drummond, Hyacinth and Lyndon Smith, Nicky and Troy James, Angela and Stanley Roberts; First Church of God Bermuda family, Bearwood Baptist Church UK family, Karen Ming, Sonia Benjamin, Samone Mills, Tamorie Eve, Safayyah Smith, Andrea Burch, Winston Lambe, Warren Stovell, Lynette Thomas, Leslie-Ann Rochester, Wendy Smith, Stacey Pike, Alvin Williams, Albert Chin, former co-workers of the Bermuda Post Office, Fairmont Southampton, Bearwood Primary School UK, former students, and other relatives, friends and loved ones too numerous to mention.Memorial Services are being planned for the summer to be held in both Birmingham, UK and Bermuda.The Family would like to Thank ALLfor your thoughts and prayers.



