A home going graveside service for KARL PRINGLE, beloved husband of Joshna, father of Tes-Tephi, Yuri, Indgrid, and Seamus Pringle, son of the late Charles and the late Cynthia Pringle of 50 Sound View Road, Sandys, MA 05, in his 81th year. He is also survived by siblings Milton Pringle and May Smith and numerous other family and friends here as well as overseas. He was predeceased by brothers: Calvert Bean, Eugene Bean and Sydney Bean. A memorial service will be held at a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020